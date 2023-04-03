Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 3 (ANI): A suspected packet was recovered near the Vijaypur area of Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

Also Read | Suicide on Facebook Live: Uttar Pradesh Man Jumps Into Gomti River After Going Live on Social Networking Site (Watch Video).

The recovery of a suspected packet comes a day after a blast occured in a private car in Srinagar on Sunday at Boulevard road which triggered panic among people nearby, the police had said.

However, nobody was injured, police said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Minor Girl Electrocuted to Death, Her Sister Injured After Touching Broken High-Tension Wire in Muzzafarnagar.

"A blast occurred in the rear of a Honda city vehicle numbered JK01M 0878 on the Boulevard road," a police official said, adding that a couple, identified as and Hafizullah Bhat and his spouse, residents of Kralsangri, Nishat were in the vehicle at that time but both are safe.

Prima facie the blast seems to be due to equipment failure, the police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)