Mumbai, May 1 (PTI) A special NIA court here on Saturday remanded suspended police officer Sunil Mane in judicial custody till May 13 in the case related to a bomb scare near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house.

Mane was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in April in connection with its probe into an explosives-laden SUV found near Ambani's house in south Mumbai and the death of Thane resident Mansukh Hiran.

The SUV had been allegedly stolen from Hiran's possession.

As Mane was produced before the court after his NIA custody got over, his lawyer Aditya Gore said that he being a police officer, special care should be taken to keep him safe in jail.

Judge Rahul Bhosle then directed the prison authorities to take appropriate steps to ensure Mane's safety.

Mane, attached to the Mumbai crime branch, was the third police officer to be arrested in the case after assistant police inspectors Sachin Waze and Riyaz Kazi.

Waze and Kazi are presently in judicial custody. PTI

