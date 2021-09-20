Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 20 (ANI): A suspicious movement was detected along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri area of Baramulla district on the intervening night of September 18-19, according to the PRO Defence, Srinagar.

However, the exact area where the suspicious movement took place in Uri is still not known. The PRO Defence of Srinagar is searching for the area.

Also Read | Oppo A16 Smartphone To Be Available for Sale in India Tomorrow via Amazon at 12 PM IST.

"A search of the area is under progress," PRO Defence, Srinagar said.

Further investigation is underway.

Also Read | Realme C25Y Pre-Orders To Begin Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Earlier, a police team in Noor Bagh area of Srinagar was attacked by terrorists on Saturday.

"A team of Police while laying cordon came under fire from terrorists in Noor Bagh, Srinagar. Terrorists fled the scene -1 pistol and 1 AK 47 recovered. Reinforcement of Police and CRPF expanded the cordoned area. Search underway," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

According to J-K police, terrorists fled after firing and dropped their weapons.

A labourer was shot dead by unidentified terrorists in the Nehama area Kulgam district on Friday.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)