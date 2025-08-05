Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], August 5 (ANI): The convoy of West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari was allegedly attacked in Cooch Behar on Monday while he was on his way to meet the Superintendent of Police.

Adhikari claimed that the attack was orchestrated because of his push for implementing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Adhikari said, "The Court had granted permission for the LoP and five MLAs to meet the SP. During our arrival, and later in Khagarabari, my convoy was attacked under the leadership of Udayan Guha (TMC leader), a state minister, and in the presence of police. I was with Nishith Pramanik in his bulletproof car, which was completely damaged in an attempt to kill me. Udayan Guha is solely responsible for this, and SP Dyutiman Bhattacharya has helped him in this... They brought in Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims to attack us. After Bihar, SIR will be done in West Bengal too... I will see Udayan Guha and Dyutiman Bhattacharya in Court."

He further alleged that democracy had collapsed in West Bengal.

"They brought in the Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims to attack us. They were brought to Khagarabari. In Bihar, SIR was conducted, and they came to know that it would be done in West Bengal, so I was attacked. Cooch Behar is located near the Bangladesh border, and I raised my voice to remove the intruders, so I was attacked," he added.

Reacting to the incident, BJP MP and West Bengal state president Samik Bhattacharya said, "Mamata Banerjee formed the Trinamool Congress... There is also the rule of dynasty. After Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee will be the successor of the party, and it happens; we do not have a say in it. But the leader of the opposition, whose place in democracy is after the chief minister, was going to a place to see the victims. His car was stopped, and stones were pelted at him. If such is the condition of the Leader of the Opposition, then what will happen in the entire House?"

BJP leader Rahul Sinha also condemned the attack and demanded action.

"From the morning only, the goons of the Trinamool Congress were present there with the sticks. The police were also present, but they took no action... With the support of the police, Trinamool Congress deliberately attacked the convoy. They believe that by demonstrating power, they can instil fear in the BJP, causing it to halt its program. The reality is, due to the revision of the voter list, many names are being deleted, like Bangladeshi Muslim intruders and Rohingya Muslims, and there will be no hope for Trinamool to win... We demand that everyone who was involved in this incident be arrested..." Sinha said. (ANI)

