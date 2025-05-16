Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): The District Election Office of Shimla district has decided to start a series of awareness activities under the Chunav Pathshala and Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs) in the Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituency. These initiatives will be conducted at the booth level as well as in all Government Senior Secondary Schools (Classes IX to XII), Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), and Colleges in the constituency under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme of the Election Commission of India.

These initiatives are being organised to enhance voter awareness and participation in the electoral process, especially among first-time voters and youth. The activities aim to promote informed, inclusive, and ethical participation in elections.

Also Read | Ahmedabad: 3 Workers Die of Asphyxiation While Cleaning Septic Tank at Jeans Washing Factory in Gujarat.

The booth-level nodal officers (BLOs) have been designated to carry out and supervise Chunav Pathshala effectively at their polling stations on 1st Saturday of every month to engage the local community members through interesting activities and hands on experience to sensitise them on their electoral rights and familiarise them with the electoral process of registration and voting.

Through Chunav Pathshala Election Commission of India aims at strengthening the culture of electoral participation among people of all age groups. ELC activities will be conducted on the 3rd Saturday of every month by the Nodal Officer of the Electoral Literacy Club formed in the educational institute, the Governmentt. Senior Secondary Schools (Class IX-XII)/ITIs/Colleges, etc, To engage students through interesting activities and hands-on experience to sensitise them on their electoral rights and familiarise them with the electoral process of registration and voting.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: 48-Member Multi-Party MP Delegations to Launch India's Global Diplomatic Blitz From May 22 to Expose Pakistan's Hand in Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Activities, discussions, painting competitions, declamations, games, etc., are designed to stimulate and motivate students, provoking them to think and ask questions. Through ELC, the Election Commission of India aims at strengthening the culture of electoral participation among young and future voters.

These programs aim to achieve increased voter turnout in the upcoming elections, awareness about the role of each vote in strengthening democracy, encouragement for youth and first-time voters to register and participate and dissemination of accurate information regarding voter registration, polling procedures, and use of EVMs/VVPATs.

All the citizens, students are requested to actively participate in Chunav Pathshala and ELC activities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)