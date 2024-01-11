New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday congratulated the people of the state after it secured the third position in Swachh Sarvekshan 2023 in the "Cleanest State" category.

"Chhattisgarh is fortunate that the state received the third position in Swachh Survekshan Awards ceremony. We thank the people of Chhattisgarh..." he said.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024: Security Beefed Up Across Delhi Ahead of Republic Day Celebrations; 8,000 Police Personnel Deployed for January 26 Parade.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao received the award from President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Thursday.

Chhattisgarh has become the third-cleanest state in the country. In Swachh Sarvekshan 2023, five urban bodies--Raipur, Patan, Kumhari, Mahasamund, and Arang - have also received national awards for excellent performance.

Also Read | India on China-Bhutan Boundary Talks: Closely Monitoring Thimphu’s Talks With Beijing, Says Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande.

Chhattisgarh has been ranked as the third cleanest state in the country after Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

According to the results of Swachh Survekshan, under the Garbage Free City category, two cities - Raipur and Patan - of the state have received a five-star rating, 23 cities have received a three-star rating, and 47 cities have received a single-star rating.

13 awardees received felicitations under categories of Clean Cities, Cleanest Cantonment, SafaiMitra Suraksha, Ganga Towns and Best Performing State were given away.

Notably, Indore and Surat have been adjudged India's cleanest cities as part of the Swachh Survekshan 2023 Awards given out by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

While it was Indore's seventh year in a row at the top spot, Surat won the award for the first time. Navi Mumbai was named the third cleanest city in the country.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra bagged the cleanest state award, followed by Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking at the occasion, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Swachh Survekshan has integrated strict process and discipline among cities in terms of cleanliness.

"Today every city in India is ODF. This became possible because SBM went from a government programme to becoming a Jan Andolan. The mission is a testimony to the vision of Antodaya se Sarvodaya," Puri said.

The union minister, while highlighting the achievements of the Swachh Bharat Mission, said that in 2014 there was only 15-16 per cent of scientific processing of waste, while today the number is almost 76 per cent, in the next 2 to 3 years, 100 per cent will be achieved.

"By the end of this mission, we will have fully transitioned from manhole to machine hole. SBM has brought about a considerable behavioural change amongst people," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)