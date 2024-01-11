Mhow, Jan 11 (PTI) Mhow Cantonment in Indore district in Madhya Pradesh was declared the cleanest among 62 cantonments in the country in the Swachh Survekshan for 2023, results of which were declared On Thursday.

Incidentally, Indore was declared the country's cleanest city for the seventh consecutive time, making it a double delight for the district.

In an event held in Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to Director General of Defence Estates GS Rajeswaran, Mhow Cantonment Board President Brig LK Bharadwaj, CEO Vikas Kumar and former CEO Rajendra Jagtap.

Manish Agrawal, Sanitary Superintendent of Mhow Cantonment Board (MCB), told reporters Mhow has received a three-star rating in the eighth edition of Swachh Bharat Mission cleanliness awards.

"Last year, it stood third among 62 cantonments. The main reason for Mhow excelling was due to efforts taken in beautification, development of gardens as well as implementing the best waste and garbage disposal schemes. These include beautification of gardens and intersections in the cantonment and military area spreading from DSOI square to the end of the Mall Road," he said.

As part of the cleanliness survey, teams visited buildings, roads and trenching grounds where collected waste comes in, he added.

