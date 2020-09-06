Kasargod (Kerala) [India], September 6 (ANI): Swami Kesavananda Bharati, head of the Edneer Mutt in Kasargod, passed away at the age of 79 on Sunday.

He was the petitioner in the Supreme Court's noted judgement that parliament cannot alter the basic structure of the Constitution.

He challenged Kerala Government's move to take over Mutt property. He was a patron of education, culture and arts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his demise saying that he will be remembered for his contributions towards community service and empowering the downtrodden.

"We will always remember Pujya Kesavananda Bharati Ji for his contributions towards community service and empowering the downtrodden. He was deeply attached to India's rich culture and our great Constitution. He will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted. (ANI)

