New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday unveiled an "ambitious" vision for the state to leapfrog to a USD 2.4 trillion economy by 2047 from around USD 180 billion at present, and a per capita income of USD 42,000 from USD 3,400 currently.

The report has been prepared by a task force co-chaired by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

"We have a very ambitious vision. By 2047, on the economic front, we want to reach from USD 180 billion now to USD 2.4 trillion, increasing the per capita income from USD 3,400 to USD 42,000, exports to over USD 450 billion," Naidu said at the launch event here.

The state's population is set to touch 5.8 crore by 2047 from 5.2 crore at present, he added.

"As it is, if we leave it, then our population will decrease, that is where we are planning population management, for that, a new policy I am bringing. I am giving more incentives from now onwards (on) how to promote population," Naidu asserted.

The Swarna Andhra Pradesh 2047 Vision lays out a comprehensive framework for economic advancement, social equity, environmental sustainability, and governance excellence.

It outlines a bold and actionable roadmap to harness the state's potential, envisioning Andhra Pradesh as a USD 2.4 trillion economy by 2047 with a per capita income of USD 42,000, in line with the national aspiration of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Achieving this ambitious target will require sustained annual growth of 15 per cent.

To translate this vision into reality, it has set sectoral targets for the next five years and up to 2047, at the state, district, and constituency levels. A robust monitoring mechanism will track progress in a structured and transparent manner.

The report identifies a set of critical growth enablers to realise the Swarna Andhra Pradesh 2047 Vision.

Andhra Pradesh needs to develop logistics infrastructure, such as multi-modal logistics parks, integrated industrial parks, relevant power generation, transmission infra and ensure sufficient last-mile connectivity.

With over 8.6 lakh registered MSMEs, this sector forms the backbone of Andhra Pradesh's industrial ecosystem.

The report outlines steps to improve access to finance, provide access to centralised infrastructure, help enhance digital adoption, and support their export readiness through marketing, testing, and skilling interventions.

On the ease and speed of doing business, recommendations include time-bound approvals through digital platforms, industry facilitation cells, and policy predictability to restore investor confidence.

It also suggests sector-specific skilling strategies aligned with local industrial demand, supported by industrial-integrated training, future-ready curricula, and partnerships with academia and industry.

The report emphasises that Andhra Pradesh needs to develop a time-bound glide path for fiscal consolidation, improved capital efficiency, and transparency in public finance to ensure long-term sustainability.

Opportunities that leverage local strengths, such as mining, tourism, and agri-based industries, have been identified to ensure inclusive development across all districts.

