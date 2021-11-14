New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Swarnim Him Mahotsav was celebrated at Himachal Bhawan New Delhi on Sunday jointly by the Resident Commissioner office and Himachal Social Bodies Federation as part of the ongoing Swarnim Himachal Celebrations across the state, to mark the 50 years of statehood of Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion Chairperson of Special Olympics Bharat, Mallika Nadda urged the Himachalis to preserve the rich cultural heritage of the state while remaining connected to their roots back home. She said," Himachalis are known for their hard work, sincerity and honesty across the country and they should preserve their identity and live upto their reputation", as per the press statement.

She said, "Dev Bhoomi Himachal Pradesh is the land of Sages like Vyaas and Markandey Rishis and is a repository of glorious culture and traditions." She stressed preserving them so that the young generation could understand their value and take pride in it.

Mallika Nadda also paid rich tributes to heroes of freedom struggle, Praja Mandal Movement, Martyrs from the state who laid down their lives guarding the frontiers of the country and remembered their contribution, as per the statement.

She gave a clarion call to all Himachalis to unite and work for building a strong society, state and nation which is the development and growth-oriented. She paid rich tributes to Y S Parmar, the first Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and lauded the contribution of all other Chief Ministers who remained in office for building a strong state. She also lauded the sincere efforts of present Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.

Mallika Nadda appreciated the efforts of the Resident Commissioner office and Himachal Social Bodies Federation for organizing the event and added that more such events should be planned to celebrate Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. She said that concrete efforts should be made to develop an art gallery in the Himachal Bhawan property for art lovers and artists.

She also urged the Himachalis residing in Delhi/NCR to come forward to help differently-abled people in the society so that they could be brought into the mainstream. She also detailed the activities of Special Olympics Bharat.

Swarnim Himachal Painting Competition was organized on the occasion by the Federation in which 72 children belonging to Himachal Pradesh residing in Delhi/NCR participated.

Mallika Nadda, Chairperson of Special Olympics Bharat was the Chief Guest on the occasion. She awarded certificates to the participants and winners of the competition. Nand Lal Vice Chairman, Lalit Kala Academy presided over the function.

S K Singla Principal Resident Commissioner presented a vote of thanks on the occasion. (ANI)

