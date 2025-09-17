New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Smriti Irani on Wednesday said that empowerment of women and the protection of children have always been the focal point of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance, while calling the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar', an initiative which PM Modi launched today, a gift to the entire nation.

Speaking to reporters at CII Public Health Summit, Smriti Irani said, "On behalf of all Indians, I would like to extend heartiest greetings to PM Modi on his birthday. I believe that the PM, not only as the Prime Minister but also as the Gujarat CM, made women's empowerment and the protection of children the focal point of governance. In this series, an initiative has been launched today ('Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar'). It is his birthday, but he is giving a gift to the entire nation. This is the habit of PM Modi."

The Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan (SNSPA) is a landmark initiative by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MoWCD), aimed at strengthening healthcare services for women and children across India, with a focus on improving access, quality care, and awareness. Described as a Jan Bhagidaari Abhiyaan, it encourages active participation from private hospitals and healthcare professionals to foster inclusive healthcare delivery.

The Abhiyan is organising more than one lakh health camps, making this the largest ever health outreach for women and children in the country. These camps will be organised at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres, and other healthcare facilities and will actively promote nutrition, health awareness, and overall family well-being.

The comprehensive Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan (SNSPA), initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a pivotal health campaign that will run till Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, born on September 17 1950, officially joined the RSS in 1971, but he was introduced to the Sangh at a much younger age. In 1985, he was assigned to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, and quickly rose through the party's ranks, becoming its General Secretary in 1998. Three years later, in 2001, he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat. And 13 years after that, in 2014, Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India for the first time. (ANI)

