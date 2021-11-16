Coimbatore, Nov 16 (PTI): Two women in their 60s have tested positive for H1N1 (swine flu) and are undergoing treatment here.

According to sources in the city civic body, the women from different areas had symptoms of Covid-19 and gone to the hospital for a test on Monday.

Though tested negative for the coronavirus, the two had symptoms of swine flu, the sources said.

Meanwhile, the Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara issued an advisory to the people to keep their premises and surroundings clean to keep off infections.

The symptoms of H1N1 are headache, cough and fever. It has been more than a year since cases of swine flu were reported.

