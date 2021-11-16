Surendranagar, November 16: A man was allegedly shot dead in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district on Monday morning. The incident took place at Sayla taluka of the district. The deceased has been identified as Shardul Jebaliya. He was shot dead over a money dispute. Reportedly, there was a rivalry between Jebaliya and Dhandhal families over a money dispute. Gujarat: 25-Year-Old Labourer Stabbed to Death By Two Friends In Rajkot District.

According to a report published in The Times of India, three men, identified as Munna Dhandhal, Uday Dhandhal and Raghu Dhandhal, opened fire at Shardul at Nagarka village. The victim died on the spot. In retaliation, Jebaliya family members attacked the accused.

Two of the three accused sustained grievous injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital. The deceased’s father, Bhoja Jebaliya, filed a police complaint against the three accused. Based on the complaint, the trio was booked for murder and relevant sections of the Arms Act. After the incident, senior police officials rushed to the spot. Surat Shocker: Milk Van Driver Stabbed To Death After Fight Over Parking In Mahidharpura Area; Case Registered.

“There was a past rift due to which the clash broke out on Monday morning. We have put bandobast at the hospital and also in the village,” reported the media house quoting deputy superintendent of police Chetan Mundhwa as saying. Security has been tightened in the area to prevent any untoward incident. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

