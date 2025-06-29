New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Congress leader Manickam Tagore on Sunday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government, citing the case of 42 elderly citizens being rescued from an "illegal" old-age home in Noida.

In a detailed 'X' post, Manickam Tagore termed it as a "symptom" of a "national" crisis and mentioned that it is not an "isolated" case.

"Noida: 42 elderly citizens were rescued from an illegal old-age home. They were found tied up, half-naked, confined in basement-like rooms. This is not an isolated case. This is a symptom of a national crisis," Manickam Tagore's 'X' post read.

The Congress leaders asserted that the case came to light following the raid by the state Women's Commission, which held the Union Government accountable, questioning how many other "elderly citizens" are locked behind the "unregulated" walls.

"This horror was uncovered only because of a State Women's Commission raid. How many more elderly citizens are suffering in silence, locked away behind unregulated walls? Where is the Union Government?", Tagore's 'X' post said.

Informing that India has only 1,000 registered old-age homes, out of which very few are regulated. Manickam Tagore termed it as a "disaster in the making" in a country with a population of 153 million elderly people.

He further criticised the Union Government for not conducting a thorough audit of the old-age homes and for failing to establish any accountability in the matter.

"India has only 1,000 registered old-age homes, mostly run by NGOs. Very few are regulated. In a country of 153 million elderly people, this is a disaster in the making. And yet, the Central Government stays silent. No national audit. No accountability. No policy response", the 'X' post added.

The Congress leader revealed that by 2050, India's population will have surpassed 319 million people, with a significant proportion exceeding the age of 60 years. While India is adding 10 million elderly people every year, Manickam Tagore believes it is "today's emergency".

"India is ageing FAST. By 2050, 319 million Indians will be 60+ -- that's 1 in every 5 Indians. We're adding 10 million senior citizens every year. This is not tomorrow's crisis. It's today's emergency. Yet we spend less than ₹10,000 crore on all social pensions for elderly, widows, and the disabled. That's about ₹800/month per person under the Indira Gandhi National Old-Age Pension Scheme. Is that enough for medicine, food, rent, dignity?", Manickam Tagore said in his 'X' post.

The Congress leader stated that the Union Government "slashed" Rs 200 crore from the National Social Assistance Programme, but no elderly welfare schemes have been launched since then.

He accused the Union Government of spending crores of money in "PR campaigns", tax cuts of billionaires and foreign events.

"Noida is not an exception -- it's a warning. In 2021, the Centre slashed ₹200 crore from the National Social Assistance Programme. No new elderly welfare schemes have been launched since. But crores flow into PR campaigns, foreign events, and tax cuts for billionaires. There is only ONE govt-run old-age home in Gautam Buddha Nagar district (where Noida is located). How many more horror homes like Anand Niketan Vridh Ashram are we ignoring?", Tagore wrote in his 'X' post.

Raising questions on the Union Government's Ayushman Bharat scheme, Manickam Tagore highlighted that it ignores the elderly citizens in the "unorganised" sector.

"Even flagship schemes like Ayushman Bharat ignore the elderly in the unorganised sector. Where is universal healthcare for seniors? Where is old-age mental health care?" he said.

The Congress leader demanded strict monitoring of old-age homes, a separate ministry wing for the elderly, a national elder-care registry, and a universal pension scheme for senior citizens.

He informed that even Nepal offers a universal pension to senior citizens, whereas in India, the amount is only Rs 800 per month, which doesn't reach everyone.

"What we need now: Universal pension scheme, National elder-care registry, Strict monitoring of old-age homes, Dedicated Ministry wing for ageing and Inclusion in Budget 2025 with specific, protected funds. Even Nepal guarantees a universal pension to all citizens over 70 years old. In India, we offer ₹800 per month -- and not even that reaches everyone", the 'X' post said. (ANI)

