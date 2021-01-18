Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 18 (ANI): Synod of Syro-Malabar Church on Sunday raised concerns over the worldwide terrorist attacks against Christians.

This comes in view of the recent terrorist attacks on Churches in various parts of the world including France, Burkina, Egypt, Indonesia.

"Synod raised its concern over the terrorist attacks against Christians worldwide and directed the concerned dioceses to take a legal action against those who take a public stand against the church leadership and sermons," the Church said in a statement.

On the ongoing protest of farmers against the farm laws, the Church urged the central government to accept the "reasonable demands" of the agitating farmers who are protesting in the national capital border for over 50 days.

The 29th Synod of Syro-Malabar Church, which was organised through video conferencing, concluded on Sunday after six days.

The Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, also known as the Church of Malabar Syrian Catholics, is an Eastern Catholic Major Archiepiscopal Church located in Kerala. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)