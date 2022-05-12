New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to consider on a case to case basis future applications for grant of visas made by members of Tablighi Jamaat who were blacklisted by the government due to participating in the Nizamuddin congregation in March 2020.

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar directed the concerned authorities to examine the future applications for a grant of visa to members of Tablighi Jamaat, who have been blacklisted, on a case to case basis in accordance with the law.

The court order came after the government's suggestion that Tablighi members can make a representation for individual cases for a re-think on their own merits.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre had submitted that there is a provision that they can make a representation for revocation of the blacklisting.

His submission came before a bench, which was hearing a batch of petitions filed by foreign nationals challenging the Ministry of Home Affairs order blacklisting them for alleged participation in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation.

Around 900 foreign nationals were charge-sheeted by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police for participating in the Nizamuddin congregation in March 2020, which allegedly had become an epicentre of coronavirus spread across the country

The petitioners include Maulana Ala Hadrami and various others. (ANI)

