New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The Delhi BJP on Saturday alleged that party spokesperson Tajinderpal Singh Bagga's mother and sister were being harassed by the Punjab Police, which has booked him for attacking Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' film.

No immediate reaction was available from the police in Punjab or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is power in the state.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar’s Residence Attacked: Court Sends MSRTC Counsel to Two Days Police Remand, Judicial Custody for 109 Others.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and party MP Parvesh Verma in a press conference accused the ruling AAP in Punjab of indulging in "vendetta" against its political opponents.

Verma alleged that Punjab Police was tapping phones of Delhi BJP leaders.

Also Read | Ram Navami 2022: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Kickstart 1st Phase of ‘Ram Van Gaman’ Project Tomorrow to Boost Tourism.

He also played a video which purported to show Kejriwal saying during Punjab polls that if police came under his control he would make it arrest 3-4 people speaking against him, to silence the rest.

This proved our fears that Kejriwal will misuse the police for political reasons true, Verma charged. He said the AAP in Punjab, instead of taking action against those who insulted Guru Granth Sahib and drugs mafia, is targeting BJP leaders.

"A team of the Punjab Police led by a DCP (deputy commissioner of police) reached Bagga's residence at 2 am and harassed his mother and sister. Bagga had left from there and had changed four places where Punjab Police followed him. This shows that the police is tapping phone of our leaders," Verma claimed.

The Punjab Police has booked Bagga on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation following a complaint by an AAP leader.

Verma asked if the democracy has come to an end in Punjab where people gave the Kejriwal-led AAP a massive mandate to rule for their welfare and development.

The AAP government in Punjab is misusing power and police at its disposal, alleged Delhi BJP president Gupta.

"The AAP led by Kejriwal is busy filing cases through its government in Punjab against those who expose their policy of telling lies and anti-national activities," Gupta charged.

The FIR, registered against Bagga on April 1, referred to his remarks, including those against Kejriwal made on March 30 when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside the CM's residence in Delhi.

Another Delhi BJP leader, Navin Kumar, who is the head of its media cell, and is also facing an FIR by the Punjab Police, said that police reached his home also.

Kumar who lives in Laxmi Nagar also shared photos of Punjab Police personnel standing outside his home, and said he was not there.

Verma accused Kejriwal of doing petty politics, saying even when he abused BJP leaders including the Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling him "Hitler", no action was taken against him.

"BJP governments are there in more than half of the states of the country and we can take action against Kejriwal there. But we don't believe in this low level politics," he said.

Gupta said Delhi BJP will protest against Kejriwal for "misusing" Punjab Police.

"The way Kejriwal is misusing police and power in Punjab after formation of his party's government is most shameful. Anyone who dares to speak even a word against Kejriwal, Punjab Police immediately reaches his home."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)