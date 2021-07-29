New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday asked the chief secretary to take action against officers for "disrespecting" the national song "Vande Mataram" by not standing in its honour during the Monsoon Session.

The speaker in a communication to the chief secretary also said a report in this connection should be submitted by August 6.

The Delhi Assembly's two days Monsoon Session started on Thursday. The proceedings began in the morning after playing the national song.

The speaker observed that some officers were sitting while the national song was being played in the Assembly, officials said.

The Assembly secretary sent a communique to the chief secretary on the aforesaid matter recommending action against those officers.

"I am directed by the honourable Speaker to draw your attention to the fact that during the sitting of the house on July 29, 2021, officers in the Officers' gallery did not stand up while the national song Vande Matram was being played thereby showing disrespect to it.

"Accordingly, the Speaker has decided that necessary action in the matter may be taken under intimation to this office by August 6, 2021,” the letter said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)