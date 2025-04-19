New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson RP Singh on Saturday expressed his grief over the collapse of a building in Mustafabad which led to the loss of four lives and said that he is looking for action by the officers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) against the guilty.

"The entire incident is very sad. We hope the MCD officers will investigate it and take action against those who are guilty..." Singh said, speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sushil Gupta expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the incident and blamed civic agencies and Delhi Development Authority for their long-standing negligence.

Speaking to ANI, Gupta criticised the failure to enforce structural safety norms and highlighted the absence of a comprehensive master plan or housing policy in Delhi over the past 25 years, leading to unchecked illegal constructions.

"My deep condolences for the four people who have lost their lives. It is the duty of civic bodies, but for a long time now, whenever there are illegal constructions in Delhi, the Corporation has not been able to pay attention to the structural safety or structural stability of those buildings," Gupta said.

"The country is progressing, and yet in the capital city Delhi, for the past 25 years, the DDA has not been able to bring any proper master plan. As a result, illegal constructions are happening all around. The DDA has also failed to bring any housing policy," Sushil Gupta said.

He further pointed out that the neighbouring states around Delhi all have proper policies, but Delhi does not.

"Due to this, poor people continue to build floor upon floor without any regulation. I would like to request that the Corporation take responsibility, and that the DDA bring a comprehensive policy on land development," the AAP leader said.

A total of four people succumbed to injuries and 14 people were rescued from the site of incident.

However, NDRF Deputy Inspector General Mohsen Shahedi said that around 12 people are still trapped under the debris.

"According to information received from locals, around 12 people are still trapped. Our NDRF team and other agencies are engaged in rescue work. This is a congested area, and we are facing difficulties in the movement of heavy machinery; we hope we will be able to save lives," Shahedi said. (ANI)

