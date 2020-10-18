Nashik, Oct 18 (PTI) Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said that if the Maharashtra govermment does not have enough money, it should take loan to provide financial assistance to farmers, who have been affected by heavy rains and floods.

He was in Nashik to take a review of the coronavirus situation in the district.

Also Read | Assam-Mizoram Border Clash: MHA Convenes Meeting of Chief Ministers Tomorrow to Resolve Issue.

"The rains have caused a lot of damage in the state and farmers should be given immediate assistance. If the state coffers are empty, compensate the farmers for crop damage by borrowing loan," Athawale said in a press conference.

Heavy rains and floods earlier this week have claimed at least 48 lives in Pune, Aurangabad and Konkan divisions, while crops on lakhs of hectares have been damaged.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: NISHAD Party MLA Vijay Mishra and His Son Among 3 Booked for Allegedly Raping Singer.

Athawale criticised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for "not taking any decision" on reopening temples and other religious places "due to the pressure by ruling allies Congress and NCP".

"The government should respect the public sentiments and places of worship of all religions in the state should reopen under police protection," he said.

He expressed satisfaction over the decreasing number of coronavirus cases in the district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)