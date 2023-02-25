Chandigarh, Feb 25 (PTI) Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Saturday directed officials to conduct professional policing and take strict action against lawbreakers while intensifying vigil against anti-social elements.

The DGP reviewed the action against organised crime, drug trafficking and terrorism and addressed all eight range inspector generals, deputy inspector generals, commissioners of police, senior superintendents of police and other officials in Punjab through video conferencing during a state-level review meeting.

Special DGP (Internal Security) RN Dhoke, Special DGP (community affairs division and women affairs) Gurpreet Kaur Deo and ADGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla were among the other senior level officers who attended the meeting, said an official release.

Yadav also ordered all the senior officers at Punjab Police headquarters to visit districts and check manpower and equipment, besides ensuring basic policing at the ground level with citizen-friendly approach.

He also directed them to ensure that at least 50 per cent of the total force posted in the districts should be deployed in police stations to increase manpower.

He also directed all the Station House Officers (SHOs) to be more accessible to the common public and build a connection with them to ensure citizen-friendly policing, while ensuring that any anti-social element should not be spared.

He also asked SHOs to open history sheets of 'bad characters' in their jurisdiction and should personally investigate heinous crimes.

The DGP also asked all the CPs/SSPs to work in coordination with special units to eliminate gangster culture and drugs from the state.

He also directed district police chiefs to hold monthly crime review meetings and hold orderly rooms to listen to the grievances of the police personnel.

He also asked them to install maximum CCTV cameras for surveillance in public areas such as markets, religious laces, private property etc.

