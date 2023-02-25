Mangaluru, February 25: The carcass of a dolphin was washed ashore at the Tannirbavi beach near here, police said. The carcass was found near the Fathima church on the beach premises on Friday. Workers who were engaged in maintenance of the beach and life guards brought the dolphin nearer to the land using a rope.

The staff of Yojaka India Private Limited, who look after the maintenance of the beach, informed the forest department, local police and coastal security police about the carcass.

Reefwatch marine conservation organisation's state coordinator Tejaswini visited the spot. An autopsy was conducted later under the guidance of veterinary surgeon Dr Suranjana. After completing all procedures, the dolphin was buried in a 5.5 feet deep pit on the shore, police said.

