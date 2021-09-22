Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 22 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Om Prakash Mishra on Tuesday said that the Taliban has become a shorthand expression being repeatedly used by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to create discord.

This comes after the newly-appointed BJP president of West Bengal Sukanta Majumdar equated Mamata Banerjee-led state government to the Taliban regime over reports of post-poll violence in the state.

"Taliban has become a shorthand expression being repeatedly used by BJP to create discord," said TMC spokesperson.

Sukanta Majumdar, who is an MP from Balurghat, on Monday replaced Dilip Ghosh as state president. Days after his appointment, he equated TMC's rule to Taliban and said that he would fight against it.

Post his 'Taliban' remark, Mishra said, "He (Majumdar) is quite new to mainstream politics. He does not know about the national composition of 'Bharatiya Jumla Party'."

He added, "It is but normal for some people that their enthusiasm would run ahead of their sense of discretion. This is what is happening with him."

In August, Calcutta High Court ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

The High Court also ordered to set up Special Investigation Teams (SIT) for investigation and senior officers from West Bengal cadre will be a part of the team.

The results of assembly polls in Bengal were declared on May 2.

Violent incidents were reported after supporters of TMC and BJP allegedly clashed in various parts of the state since May 2, killing many people and triggering an alleged exodus. A four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs had also visited the post-poll violence-affected areas. (ANI)

