Hyderabad, May 18 (PTI) Tamil film actor Vijay called on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday.

Vijay met Rao at Pragati Bhavan at his camp office-cum-official residence here, and the meeting was said to be a courtesy call, according to a release from the CMO.

Rao, popularly known as KCR, presented the actor with a shawl, it said.

