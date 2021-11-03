Bengaluru, Nov 3 (PTI): Award-winning Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi's aide was allegedly attacked by a man at the Kempegowda International Airport here following an altercation between with a man, police sources said on Wednesday.

According to the sources, the actor was returning after shooting a movie in the city on Tuesday night and the assistant was clearing the way when he allegedly shoved a man who was believed to be drunk. Enraged by this, the man allegedly attacked the assistant, the sources said.

After an altercation, the drunken man and the people accompanying Sethupathy reached a compromise and decided to not lodge a police complaint.

The video of the attack has gone viral in the social media with a claim that the actor himself was attacked.

