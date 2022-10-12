Coimbatore (TN), Oct 12 (PTI) Tamil language is our identity and no one has the right to impose any language on others, DMK MP Kanimozhi said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Intel Layoffs 2022: Chip-Maker Plans Major Job Cuts by October 2022 End As PC Sales Nosedive Globally, Says Report.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Youth Leadership Summit 2022 held at a private engineering college here, she said the mother tongue is needed to communicate locally and English to communicate with the world, as was advocated by former Chief Minister C N Annadurai.

Also Read | LIC Sells Over 2% Stake in Power Grid Corporation for Rs 3,079 Crore in 5 Months.

Tamil language is compulsory in all schools in Tamil Nadu, she said.

Asked whether there would be another anti-Hindi agitation, the DMK leader said Chief Minister M K Stalin has clearly stated that such a situation should not arise again. This was the wish of others also, she added.

Earlier, in her address at the summit, Kanimozhi said Tamil Nadu is the frontrunner and role model for the whole country in many schemes including breakfast and mid-day meals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)