Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 13 (ANI): A 15-year-old girl, who had appeared for a habeas corpus hearing at the Madras High Court, attempted suicide by jumping from the first floor of the court building, causing a tense and panic situation in the MHC premises.

The case was related to a couple's family dispute over child custody.

The girl, who had appeared for the hearing yesterday evening, suddenly jumped from the first floor in an attempt to end her life. Fortunately, she survived with severe injuries. Court staff rescued her and rushed her to the hospital in an ambulance.

The incident site was inspected by personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Tamil Nadu Police.

Investigations revealed that the girl's mother is from the Andaman Islands, and her father is from Neelankarai, Chennai. The father had filed a habeas corpus petition in the Madras High Court, requesting that the girl be handed over to him, as the mother had remarried.

Hearing the petition, the High Court ordered that the girl be placed in a care home due to her mother's remarriage.

According to initial reports, the girl, distressed by this decision, attempted suicide by jumping from the first floor of the High Court building. (ANI)

