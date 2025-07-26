Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 26 (ANI): The 443rd annual festival of 'Our Lady of Snows' commenced in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi with the ceremonial flag hoisting on Saturday.

This was followed by the coronation of Mother Mary at the basilica at noon.

The 11-day celebration will conclude on August 5 with a grand procession of the deity in a car.

Earlier, in April, a grand Holy Thursday celebration was held at the world-renowned Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health in Velankanni, located in the Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu.

As part of the Holy Week observances, the special ritual of foot washing, commemorating Jesus Christ's Last Supper with His disciples, took place in the church premises on Thursday.

The Holy Thursday event, also known as Periya Viyazhan in Tamil, drew thousands of devotees from across the country and abroad.

The evening began with a solemn Holy Mass, followed by the symbolic washing of the feet -- a sacred tradition that marks humility and service. A large number of people were seen offering prayers inside the church. Rev. Fr. Irudhayaraj, the Rector of the Basilica, donned the attire of Jesus and performed the ritual by washing the feet of selected volunteers, who represented the disciples, recreating a significant moment from the Last Supper.

The ritual was followed by the Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and a special Divine Blessing ceremony. Devotees participated in large numbers, offering prayers and taking part in the spiritual proceedings with deep devotion. Known as the "Lourdes of the East," Velankanni remains a beacon of faith and spiritual solace, especially during Holy Week.

The Holy Thursday celebration is part of the ongoing series of events leading up to Good Friday, marking the Passion and Crucifixion of Christ. Today (April 15), Good Friday is being observed at many churches, as people arrive in the morning to participate in prayer services.

The 'Stations of the Cross' mark Christ's suffering as he was crucified on Good Friday. The story behind 'Good Friday' is about the day when the Romans crucified Jesus. A disciple of Jesus, Judas, betrayed him, which led to his capture by the Romans. (ANI)

