Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 14 (ANI): As a special assembly session begins today, the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly passed a condolence resolution expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the recent Karur stampede incident.

The resolution conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and expressed the solidarity of the lower house with those affected by the tragedy.

The assembly also paid homage to eight former legislators, including S Puratchimani, S Gunasekaran, VC Govindasamy, OS Amarnath, A Arivalagan, Durai Anbarasan alias Ramalingam, MA Khaleelur Rahman and R Chinnasamy, who passed away recently.

As a mark of respect, the lower house of the Tamil Nadu legislature observed a moment of silence in their memory. Leaders from various political parties took part in the proceedings and spoke in remembrance of the former legislators, recalling their dedicated service and commitment to the welfare of the state and its citizens.

During the session, condolence resolutions were also passed for deceased veteran leaders, including former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan and former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren, acknowledging their contributions to public life and service to the people of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, AIADMK has warned of a protest in the legislative assembly in case the Speaker fails to accept a calling attention motion in connection with the Karur stampede incident that claimed the lives of 41 people, sources confirmed.

This comes as the special session of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly began today and is expected to continue until October 17.

According to sources, AIADMK is expected to submit a special calling attention motion. If the request is not accepted, there are indications that the party may stage a protest inside the assembly.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, along with other AIADMK MLAs, arrived at the assembly even before the commencement of the session. A consultation meeting of MLAs under the leadership of Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition (LoP) Palaniswami was underway in the assembly premises at the party's chamber.

During the meeting, he discussed and gave directions on how AIADMK legislators should function during today's session and over the next three days.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Leader of the Opposition RB Udhayakumar and other AIADMK MLAs.

Earlier, Gauri Subramanyam, counsel for TVK Chief and actor Vijay, welcomed the Supreme Court's order for a CBI probe into the Karur stampede.

Subramanyam emphasised full cooperation with the CBI, noting that the legal team had specifically requested an SIT led by a retired Supreme Court judge and was pleased with the decision.

"We are very grateful for the order...We are willing to render all cooperation with the CBI...They have also appointed a 3-member SIT led by former Justice Rastogi and 2 Tamil Nadu cadre officers...We will cooperate in every single way possible...We had requested the SIT and that it be led by a retired Supreme Court judge...As the legal team, we are very happy," she said on Monday.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the Karur stampede, which took place during TVK chief and actor Vijay's rally on September 27.

A bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and N.V. Anjaria also ordered a three-member committee, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi, to monitor the CBI probe for a fair and impartial investigation into the tragedy.

Among the 41 deceased, 18 were women, 15 men, five young girls, and five boys. 34 victims were from the Karur district, two each from the Erode, Tiruppur, and Dindigul districts, and one from the Salem district. (ANI)

