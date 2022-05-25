Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 25 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP Central District Chairman of the SC/ST wing, Balachandran, was allegedly murdered by three unidentified assailants in Chintadripet, a locality in Chennai on Tuesday.

Speaking on this development, Viswanathan, father of BJP's Central Chennai SC/ST wing president Balachandran, told ANI today, "For the past six months, there was a problem between my son and one Dharga Mohan. Dharga Mohan's sons Pradeep and Sanjay wanted to join BJP, but my son refused as they are rowdies. Then, there was a clash between my son and them."

"There was also a clash between them and my son regarding a cloth shop where Pradeep and Sanjay demanded money from the shop (owner). Police should arrest them quickly," Viswanathan demanded today.

The body of the deceased was brought to the hospital for autopsy. As per State police officials, he was killed by three unknown people in Chintadripet.

Chennai Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal told reporters, "It's a murder case involving previous enmity (angle). Eyewitnesses have spoken about the incident. We have formed a special team to arrest the accused. I have come here to see if there was a lapse of any sort.."

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

