Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader and member of National Commission for Women (NCW) Khushbu Sundar on Sunday slammed the DMK party over its speaker Sivaji Krishnamurthy's alleged remarks about her, saying "The Tamil Nadu CM has no guts to speak about the matter".

"When they do not have anything to say, they will stoop to this level of maligning and character assassination. I wanted CM MK Stalin to speak but I know he will not have the guts to speak. This man (Sivaji Krishnamurthy) will continue to enjoy the perks of being a party member because the men of DMK enjoy these kinds of talks behind closed doors," she told ANI.

In a press conference, the BJP leader said the NCW will take action against Krishnamurthy over his remark.

"It shows their upbringing because these men think that they have a birthright to speak about anything about women. I am going to file a complaint against him under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," she added.

Addressing Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, she said, "What you don't realise is he not only insults me but you and a great leader like your father (the late M Karunanidhi)."

Krishnamurthy had earlier stoked a row over his controversial statements about TN Governor R N Ravi and was suspended from the party for "unlawful activities".

Addressing an event, Krishnamoorthy had said, "If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his Assembly speech, do I not have the right to assault him?"

"If you (Governor) do not read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we will send terrorists so that they'll gun you down," Krishnamoorthy said.

The outburst came after CM Stalin accused the Governor of "delivering a speech that was extempore and deviated from the approved text". (ANI)

