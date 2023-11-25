Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 25 (ANI): Ahead of the 'Karthigai Deepam' festival, which is celebrated every year on the full moon day, a ceremony was held at Tiruvannamalai temple, which is the most important place among the Panchabhuta places and the place of fire, to send decorative garlands from Kanchipuram to Utsavar Arunasalesuvara.

The 'Karthigai Deepam' festival is held every year in Tiruvannamalai on the full moon day of the month of Karthikai. The festival is dedicated to Lord Kartikeya. People light clay lamps and pray for their family's wealth.

The decorative garlands that are strung for 'Swami' and 'Amman' were sent from Thiruvannamalai by the Textile Merchants Association in Kanchipuram and strung on the streets themselves.

The event of sending these decorative garlands to Thiruvannamalai was held at the Kanchipuram Textile Traders Inn.

VK Muthu Kalathy, president of the association, lit the lamp and lit the decorative garlands lined up in a row.

Later, these garlands were sent to the Tiruvannamalai temple.

VK Muthu Kalathy said, "For more than 160 years, we have been supplying garlands from Kanchipuram textile shop to Tiruvannamalai for the 'Karthigai Deepam' festival held at Tiruvannamalai Arunachaleswarar Temple".

"For this, 35 members of the Sevilimedu Nagesh Pushpa Decoration team made decorative garlands from early morning until evening," he added.

Kalathy also said that the total value of these garlands is one lakh rupees.

During the event, Textile Traders Association Secretary B Manikavel and many other association administrators and managers were also present. It is significant that this 'mala' (decorative garland) sending ceremony has been going on for 160 years and many people gather in the area to see this programme. (ANI)

