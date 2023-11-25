Varanasi, November 25: Dev Deepavali, "the Diwali of the Gods" or "festival of lights of the Gods," is all set to take place in the holy city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on November 27. The festival falls on the full moon of the Hindu month of Kartika and takes place fifteen days after Diwali.

The steps of all the ghats on the riverfront of the Ganges River, from Ravidas Ghat at the southern end to Rajghat, are lit with more than a million earthen lamps (diyas) during the festival in honour of Ganga and its presiding goddess. According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), a garland of lamps will be decorated on the crescent-shaped Ganga Ghats of Kashi. "Tourists will be able to enjoy a show of firecrackers, lasers and music under the moonlit sky. A show of green fireworks will also cover the sky while tunes and hymns of Shiva play in the background," said the release. When Is Dev Deepawali 2023? Know the Date and Significance of the Auspicious Day Celebrated With Great Fanfare in Uttar Pradesh.

A green aerial firecracker show will be organised on the sand in front of the Ganga gate of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. To make Dev Diwali divine and grand, the Yogi government is also organising a laser and crackers show, along with the illumination of the ghats with 12 lakh lamps, it said. The Deputy Director of the Tourism Department, Rajendra Kumar Rawat, said that preparations are going on for the Green Aerial Fire Crackers Show, which will last approximately 13 minutes.

Dome Entertainment's India Head, Sanjay Pratap Singh, said that there will be a green aerial firecrackers show on a stretch of about 1 kilometre on the sand.

The fireworks show will be organised on tracks 9 to 10 of hymns dedicated to Lord Shiva, like "Har-Har Shambhu", "Shiv Tandav Stotra," etc. During the fireworks, an assortment of colours will dominate the sky. Dev Deepawali 2023 Rangoli Designs: Simple Rangoli Patterns and Easy Designs To Brighten Your House on Kartik Purnima (Watch Videos).

Prime Minister Modi, along with the Yogi Adityanth government, has made Dev Diwali from local to global. This year, 7 to 8 lakh devotees are expected to reach Kashi on Dev Diwali. In view of this, the administration is making strict security arrangements. A concrete arrangement has also been made to control traffic on the ghats and roads. Dev Diwali is celebrated on Purnima Tithi of the month of Kartik. According to Drik Panchang, this year, Dev Diwali falls on November 27.

Ahead of Dev Diwali, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath conducted a comprehensive review of security arrangements by the Varanasi Commissionerate Police. According to the press release, the officials reported that this year, an estimated five lakh tourists are expected to gather for the occasion. With this in mind, extensive measures to fortify Kashi's security have been initiated. The blueprint for security arrangements involves the division of Kashi's 84 ghats into 9 zones, 11 sectors, and 32 sub-sectors, according to the official statement.

Varanasi's Police Commissioner, Mutha Ashok Jain, and District Magistrate, S Rajalingam, have informed the Chief Minister about the expected high attendance at seven prominent ghats during the upcoming Dev-Diwali celebration in Kashi. To ensure the safety and security of these locations, Varanasi's Commissionerate Police has chalked out a comprehensive plan.

