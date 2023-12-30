Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 30 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus named after former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi at Kilambakkam in Chennai on Saturday.

Stalin also paid tribute to the former Chief Minister, who is also popularly referred to as 'Kalaignar' (scholar of arts) for his literary contributions.

The bus terminus was inaugurated as part of the centenary birthday celebration of the former Chief Minister who was also the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief.

Earlier in September, Stalin announced a quiz competition to be started on September 15 as part of the centenary birthday celebration of the late Karunanidhi.

CM Stalin said that the quiz competition will be held on behalf of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) women's team under the leadership of DMK Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi.

The DMK also organized the Karunanidhi Memorial International Marathon in August to mark the centenary celebration. This went on to become Asia's largest marathon event and it has been approved as well as recorded in the Guinness World Record.

A total of 73,206 people participated in the marathon, beating the previous record of participation from 39,000 people. The certificate of the record was given to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister by Rishi Nath, Aggregator, Guinness World Record from London in the category of largest running race series.

Born on June 3, 1924, Karunanidhi entered the Tamil Nadu assembly in 1957 and became the chief minister in 1969 after then-chief minister and DMK leader CN Annadurai's death. He passed away in 2018. (ANI)

