Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 17 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced that the person who tames the maximum number of bulls in the traditional Jallikattu competition will be offered a suitable government job in the Animal Husbandry Department.

Addressing the Jallikattu event in Alanganallur, "Madurai is a land where valour has flourished. Under the Dravidian administration, we have built the Kalaignar Centenary Library and the Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena in Madurai. This is a great achievement. In the traditional Jallikattu competition, the person who tames the most bulls will be offered a suitable government job in the Animal Husbandry Department," he said.

Stalin arrived at Alanganallur in Madurai district on Saturday to witness the traditional Jallikattu event, celebrated as part of the Mattu Pongal festivities.

Jallikattu is a centuries-old sport of Tamil Nadu, observed on the third day of Pongal. The name is derived from two Tamil words - Jalli (silver and gold coins) and Kattu (tied). During the event, a bull is released into a crowd, and participants attempt to tame it to retrieve the coins tied to its horns.

Participants in the sport try to hold onto the animal's hump to stop it. Sometimes, they run along with the bull. Pulikulam or Kangayam is the breed of bulls used for the sport. The bulls which win in the festival are in high demand in the market and fetch the highest price.

Ahead of the Chief Minister's arrival, extensive preparations were made at the venue to ensure the safety of both participants and bulls. Medical facilities, animal health checks, and security arrangements were put in place well before the main event. (ANI)

