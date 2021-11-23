Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 23 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated Investment Conclave 2021 in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

MoUs for investment worth Rs 35,000 crore were exchanged between various Indian and foreign companies during the conclave.

Chief Minister Stalin pledged to make Tamil Nadu a 1 trillion economy by 2030. (ANI)

