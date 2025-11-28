Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said the state is fully prepared for cyclone Ditwah, with 16 SDRF and 12 NDRF teams deployed to districts expected to receive heavy rainfall.

The Chief Minister urged all departments to coordinate effectively and asked the public to follow weather warnings, stay indoors, and remain in safe places amid Cyclone Ditwah.

In a post on X, CM Stalin wrote, "Cyclone Ditwah, I have held consultations with the District Collectors of 14 districts regarding precautionary measures to protect people from the impacts and have issued instructions. 16 SDRF teams and 12 NDRF teams have been deployed to districts where heavy rainfall is likely to occur."

"All departments must coordinate and act with proper planning, which the District Collectors should ensure! I request the general public to follow the warnings from the Meteorological Department, avoid going out unnecessarily, and stay in safe places," the post read.

Today, the Meteorological Department in Chennai issued an alert regarding Cyclonic Storm Ditwah, stating that the cyclonic storm, centred over coastal Sri Lanka and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, has moved north-northwestwards at 10 kmph over the past 6 hours.

According to the Chennai MeT Department, Cyclonic Storm Ditwah remained centred at 8:30 am (IST) over the same region, near a latitude of 8.3°N and a longitude of 81.0°E. The system is located approximately 40 km southwest of Trincomalee and 100 km northwest of Batticaloa, in Sri Lanka. On the Indian side, the cyclone is located about 320 km south-southeast of Karaikal, 430 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 530 km south of Chennai.

The Chennai MeT Department said that it is very likely to continue moving north-northwestwards across the Sri Lanka coast & adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, and reach the southwest Bay of Bengal near North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of November 30.

As Cyclone Ditwah approaches India, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed teams across several districts in Tamil Nadu to carry out precautionary measures amid heavy rainfall, following requests from the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry State Disaster Management Authorities. (ANI)

