Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 1 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday assured the family of Ajith Kumar, a 29-year-old temple security guard who allegedly died in police custody in Sivaganga district, that his government will take strict action against those responsible.

Stalin spoke with Kumar's family, conveying his condolences and emotional support.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Cooperation KR Periyakaruppan visited the grieving family at their residence and handed over the phone for them to talk with the Chief Minister Stalin.

He vowed to ensure punishment for those who failed in their duty and committed the crime and assured the family that the government will stand by them and provide necessary support

CM Stalin posted on X, "The cruelty that happened to the Thiruppuvanam youth should not happen to anyone, a mistake that no one can justify! The government will surely ensure punishment for those who failed in their duty and committed the crime! It will stand as a consolation for the affected family!"

Following the alleged custodial death, CM Stalin said earlier today that action has already been taken by the government, adding, "We have already taken action. Action against the higher official has also been taken today."

The government has shifted out Sivaganga District Superintendent of Police, Ashish Rawat and posted him on "compulsory wait" at the office of Director General of Police (DGP) in Chennai.

Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police (SP), G Chandeesh, has been given the additional charge of the post.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court's Madurai Bench on Tuesday heard a suo motu case concerning the alleged custodial death of Ajith Kumar.

A case has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Act, and the investigation has been transferred to the Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) for further probe. Five police personnel have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Kumar was picked up by the police for questioning following a complaint filed by two women, Sivakami and her daughter Nikitha, who alleged that about 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery had gone missing from their car. (ANI)

