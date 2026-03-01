Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 1 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday paid floral tributes to CN Annadurai and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi at Marina Beach in Chennai.

Stalin, who turned 73 today, said that Tamil and Tamil Nadu are "our life" and protecting them is a duty, adding that from his youth to the present day, he has dedicated himself to serving the nation and its people, fulfilling his responsibilities through action.

"Tamil and Tamil Nadu are our life! Protecting them is our duty! Saying that I know nothing but labour, from youth to this day at the age of 73, I have been serving the nation and its people, fulfilling my life's duty through action," Stalin wrote on 'X'.

He expressed his aspiration to contribute meaningfully to Tamil Nadu's proud history, emphasising that the state has been placed at the forefront under the Dravidian Model of governance, with development schemes and achievements reaching every citizen.

"Even if I am but a small contributor in Tamil and Tamil Nadu's proud history, I aspire to perform great service in every opportunity that comes my way. It is with that resolve that we have placed Tamil Nadu as the leading state in the Dravidian Model, marching steadfastly on the path of progress. In a way that makes the world turn and look, I have elevated Tamil Nadu as India's foremost state. The schemes and achievements of Dravidian model governance have reached the heart and home of every one of the millions of Tamil Nadu's people!" the 'X' post added.

Stalin further highlighted the pride of the Tamil people, noting that the unique Tamil race has contributed intellectual light to the nation and must remain steadfast in its ideals, while urging unity to overcome challenges. He pledged to continue dedicating himself fully to the progress and welfare of Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

