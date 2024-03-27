Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 27 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Congress President K Selvaperunthagai met Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, K Selvaperunthagai said, "We have met Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan today at his party office and told him that Rahul Gandhi has expressed his wish for his (Kamal Hassan) support to the INDIA alliance and participation in the election campaign. Rahul Gandhi is a good friend of Kamal Haasan and the latter will meet Rahul Gandhi when he comes to Tamil Nadu for the election campaign."

MNM, the political party founded by actor-politician Kamal Haasan, has decided not to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha (LS) election and instead support the DMK, a prominent political force in Tamil Nadu.

Kamal Haasan announced his unwavering support and campaign efforts for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The DMK, however, has offered one seat for the 2025 Rajya Sabha polls to MNM in exchange of campaigning for the party.

"Me and my party are not contesting in this election. But we will give all cooperation to this alliance. We have joined hands as this is not just for position, this is for the Nation," said Kamal Haasan.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan made his political debut in 2018, by launching his own party Makkal Needhi Maiam.

Voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will be held in the first phase of the general elections on April 19.

In the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, comprising the Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, and AIFB, registered a landslide victory, winning 38 of the 39 seats in the state. In 2019, DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with a 33.2 per cent vote share, Congress bagged 8 seats with a 12.9 per cent vote and CPI won two seats in Tamil Nadu.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

