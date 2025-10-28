Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday morning conducted a surprise inspection at the Command and Control Centre functioning at the Greater Chennai Corporation headquarters.

The Command and Control Centre has been established at the Greater Chennai Corporation office to continuously monitor key aspects of the city, including rainfall levels in different areas, traffic movement via surveillance cameras in subways, water levels in corporation drains, and conditions at river-mouth outlets where rivers meet the sea. The centre operates 24/7 to ensure prompt responses and necessary actions during emergencies.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who had inspected several Corporation zones on Monday, revisited the Command and Control Centre early this morning for an unannounced review of the operations.

During the inspection, the Deputy Chief Minister examined complaints received through the 1913 helpline, verifying whether they were properly recorded and whether appropriate actions had been taken.

He also reviewed complaints received via social media platforms, examining the number of such complaints, their details, the photos and videos sent by complainants, the actions taken on them, the response time, and the feedback provided by the complainants after rectification. He interacted directly with the staff handling social media grievances to understand the workflow.

Udhayanidhi Stalin further checked whether complaints were promptly forwarded to the respective zonal officers and analysed the time taken by officials to resolve them.

He reviewed real-time CCTV footage of various subways from the Command Centre to ensure smooth traffic flow and to assess rainfall intensity across different parts of the city.

The Deputy Chief Minister also inquired about the number of staff working in rotational shifts at the control room and the nature of their duties.

Officials and staff members working at the Command and Control Centre participated in the inspection and briefed the Deputy Chief Minister on operational protocols, workflow management, and ongoing city monitoring activities. (ANI)

