Dindigul (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 10 (ANI): Lord Padmagiriswarar and Goddess Abirami Amman graced the float festival in Abirami Amman Temple, Dindigul, Tamil Nadu for Vaikasi Visakam. Devotees gathered to witness the divine celebrations and have 'darshan'.

The visuals show the devotees carrying Lord Padmagiriswarar and Goddess Abirami Amman to the temple, which is followed by rituals performed by the priest. The idols are then seen on a boat decorated with lights while the devotees offer prayers.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 10, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Thousands of devotees thronged Lord Murugan's abodes on Monday and offered special prayers for the auspicious Vaikasi Visakam Festival.

In Madurai, priests conducted abhishekams (holy baths), alankaram (decoration), and special poojas and participated in the processions carrying Lord Murugan's idol in decorated chariots. Temples witnessed a large turnout of worshippers who gathered to seek blessings.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 10 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Many devotees also observed fast and carried a kavadi as part of their offerings. In some areas, cultural events and devotional music performances were also organised.

On the occasion of Vaikasi Visakam, the devotees wore traditional attire and celebrated the festival by performing the traditional dance.

The famous Vaikasi Visakam festival, also known as the spring festival, began on May 31. It is celebrated in the Tamil month of Vaikasi and marks the birth star of Lord Murugan. Tamilians celebrate the grand Vaikasi Visakam festival to mark Lord Murugan's birth anniversary, attracting thousands of devotees yearly. The festival lasts for 10 days, during which different processions mark each day.

Lord Murugan, also known as Kartikeya, Skanda, or Subrahmanya, has six faces and mounts on a peacock. It is said that Kartikeya was born to kill the demon Tarkasura. He protects all the deities and devotees who worship him with immense devotion and pure intentions. According to Hindu Scriptures, Vaikasi Visakam is highly significant to Hindus. This festival is mainly celebrated in South India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)