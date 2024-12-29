Thiruvathirai is the annual celebration of the cosmic dance of Lord Shiva, which is also known as Tandav. This dance form is believed to represent the continuous cycle of creation and destruction. Thiruvathirai 2025 will be celebrated on January 13 and this festival is sure to be celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm. Every year, the commemoration of Thiruvathirai takes place during the Tamil month of Margazhi when the Thiruvathirai Nakshatram or Arudra Nakshatram presides over the full moon day. Thiruvathirai celebrations are structured around offering our prayers to Lord Shiva and are marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across Tamil Nadu. As we prepare to celebrate Thiruvathira 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Thiruvathirai and more.

Thiruvathira 2025 Date and Thiruvathirai Nakshathram Timings

Thiruvathirai 2025 will be marked on January 13. The celebration falls on the full moon day in the Marghazli Masam according to the Tamil Hindu calendar. The celebration of Thiruvathirai is celebrated when the Thiruvathirai Nakshatra presides over the full moon day. The Thiruvathira Nakshatra begins at 11:24 AM on Jan 12, 2025 and will go on till 10:38 AM on Jan 13, 2025. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Thiruvathirai Significance and Rituals

The celebration of Thirvathirai is an important observance of the devotees of Lord Shiva. It commemorates the day that Lord Shiva took the avatar of Lord Natraj and is worshipped during Arunodaya along with holy chanting from Vedas. The celebration of Lord Shiva in this form and the dance of creations and destruction that he performs will be marked on this day. Those who are dedicated to the Lord Natraj form of Lord Shiva also consider this day to be the birthday of Lord Shiva. Meanwhile, people across the country celebrate Lord Shiva’s birthday on Maha Shivratri.

Every year, to mark Thiruvathirai, people often prepare special delicacies and offer it to the almighty. An important dish that is made for this festival is the Thiruvathirai Kali that is made with rice, jaggery and other special delicacies. We hope that you have a Happy and safe Thiruvathirai 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2024 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).