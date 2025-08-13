Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 13 (ANI): AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said that "widespread sale of narcotics" is making youngsters "addicted towards crimes" like murder, robbery, and rape, and slammed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for "not taking" any action.

Speaking to reporters, Palaniswami said, "In the past, people used to ask about gold rates or silver rates. Now, it's about the 'murder rate.' The widespread sale of narcotics is making youngsters addicted, pushing them into crimes like murder, robbery, and rape. The DMK government has not taken any action to prevent this."

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly further claimed that under the DMK, 207 government schools were shut in Tamil Nadu.

Palaniswami said, "The DMK's only achievement is shutting down 207 government schools in Tamil Nadu. If the government had taken measures to keep them running instead of closing them, it would have been commendable. Closing down already functioning schools is not right."

"The AIADMK, during its tenure, established several government schools with the aim of increasing the number of children receiving education in Tamil Nadu. Our intention was to create knowledgeable students and ensure that poor and underprivileged children in those areas had access to education. Due to the present government's negligence, around 207 schools have been closed. This is both saddening and painful. The government must give special attention to this issue," he further added.

On August 9, Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president and Rajya Sabha MP GK Vasan also alleged that among the southern states, Tamil Nadu has the worst law and order situation, where crimes have gradually increased compared to the previous AIADMK regime.

"Compared to the AIADMK regime, murders, robberies, thefts, and sexual crimes are taking place daily under the present government," Vasan said in Thanjavur.

Early this month, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan trained guns on Palaniswami (EPS), labelling him the "slave of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)".

Reacting to the exit of expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) from the NDA alliance, Elangovan said that EPS wants to protect himself and his family.

"The BJP must have thought that because EPS is with them, he would not accept OPS or something like that. When the Prime Minister came, he did not meet OPS, which may also be the reason. He doesn't want them to come back to AIADMK. He believes that if these people return, his leadership position will be weakened. EPS is not a leader; he is now a slave of the BJP," the DMK leader told ANI. (ANI)

