Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 6 (ANI): The MLA of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) from Vikravandi assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district, N Pugazhenthi, passed away aged 71 on Saturday.

Reportedly, the DMK MLA collapsed during an election campaigning event earlier in the day and was rushed to a hospital in Chennai.

His mortal remains has been brought to the DMK headquarters in Villupuram for the public to pay last respects.

Condoling the demise of the DMK legislator, Governor RN Ravi upheld the former's contributions in public life.

"Deeply saddened on passing away of Thiru. N. Pugazhenthi, Member of Legislative Assembly from Vikravandi. His contributions in public life will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his grieving family. Om Shanti!" - Governor Ravi," the Raj Bhavan shared in a post on X.

Pugazhenthi, hailing from Athiyur Thiruvathi in Villupuram district, joined the DMK in 1973. He served as the chairman of Koliyanur Panchayat union in 1996 and was appointed as the Villipuram district president after state minister K Ponmudy stepped down from the post.

The DMK MLA contested the 2019 bypoll in Vikravandi following the demise of DMK's Radhamani but lost the seat. The party fielded him again in 2021 in which he defeated AIADMK's R Muthamilselvan. (ANI)

