Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India],May 25 (ANI) Tamil Nady Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin chaired a consultation meeting for newly appointed DMK district and state youth wing organizers in Tiruchirappalli on Sunday.

The meeting was presided over by Udhayanidhi Stalin in the presence of State Deputy Secretaries S. Joel, Inba A.N. Raghu, Na. Ilayaraja, P Abdul Malik, KE Prakash, Prabhu Gajendran, PS Srinivasan, GP Raja, and C Anandakumar.

The Youth Wing extended heartfelt condolences to the innocent civilians who lost their lives in the Phalgam terror attack and to the brave soldiers martyred in Operation Sindhoor. The meeting commended the Indian Army's strong counter-terrorism efforts.

The statement said, "It welcomed the Supreme Court's landmark verdict affirming that Governors are not superior to elected legislative assemblies, ensuring timely assent to Bills. The meeting appreciated the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin and thanked the Supreme Court."

The Youth Wing strongly condemned the Union government and political forces that challenge federal principles and undermine the Supreme Court verdict using unconstitutional means.

The meeting lauded Chief Minister Stalin for filing a case in the Supreme Court against the Union government's coercive condition of imposing the three-language policy to release Tamil Nadu's rightful funds.

The Youth Wing praised the "Dravidian Model" Chief Minister for making Tamil Nadu India's No.1 state with 9.69 percent economic growth, significant strides in agriculture, and doubling export value.

Congratulations were extended to fifty aspirants who cleared the UPSC exams through the 'Naan Mudhalvan - Competitive Exams' initiative. The efforts of the Chief Minister and Deputy CM in launching and supporting this scheme were appreciated.

The meeting welcomed the life sentences handed to nine convicted individuals, including a former AIADMK functionary, in the Pollachi sexual abuse case and reiterated the DMK government's promise to ensure justice for victims.

The Youth Wing condemned the Union BJP government for delaying the release of the Keeladi excavation report that proves Tamil civilization dates back over 2,200 years.

Gratitude was expressed to the Chief Minister for declaring Dr. Kalaignar Karunanidhi's birthday to be observed as "Classical Tamil Day" from this year onward.

The meeting congratulated Udhayanidhi Stalin for appointing over twelve thousand Union, City, Zone, and Perur-level organizers and deputy organizers across seventy-six party districts.

Praise was extended to Youth Wing members for successfully conducting protest meetings in all 234 assembly constituencies against the Union government's partiality and Hindi imposition.

Instructions were given to newly appointed office bearers to conduct street meetings across Tamil Nadu to promote Kalaignar's legacy and awareness of Dravidian Model welfare schemes.

The meeting emphasized equipping Youth Wing cadres for strong participation on social media and assured full coordination with the party's IT wing.

The Youth Wing resolved to expedite the appointment of ward and branch organizers and launch a door-to-door membership drive across all 76 party districts.

The Youth Wing pledged full support for the re-election of the Dravidian Model government in the 2026 assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin. (ANI)

