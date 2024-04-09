Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 9 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on Tuesday at various sites in Tamil Nadu as part of an investigation into drug-related money laundering involving former DMK member Jaffer Sadiq and others, as per sources.

According to sources, the ED raided more than 20 locations in Chennai and other places, including Trichy and Madurai.

The central probe agency searched the premises this morning of partners of the sacked DMK functionary Jafer Sadiq. Sadiq is presently in judicial custody.Earlier this March, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a big transnational drug racket. following which the NCB issued a statement in which it said Sadique is the kingpin of a network spread over India, New Zealand, Australia and Malaysia.

The accused allegedly earned a huge amount of money through drug trafficking and invested it in multiple industries like film, construction, hospitality, etc. He was arrested in connection with the seizure of 50kg of pseudoephedrine in Delhi.

According to the NCB, Sadiq's arrest is a result of excellent interagency cooperation with other agencies. NCB is cooperating with New Zealand and Australian authorities to bust the entire transnational network.

Acting on specific intelligence, the NCB arrested Sadiq on March 9 this year. Sadiq has been absconding since February 15 this year.

The NCB seized 50.070 kg of pseudoephedrine from the godown of a firm named Aventa Company and arrested three accomplices of Sadiq in this connection. Pseudoephedrine is used to make methamphetamine, which is the highest drug in demand worldwide.

Sadiq spearheaded a network that sourced pseudoephedrine in India and trafficked it to Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia under the guidance of food-grade cargo. It is believed that the drug syndicate operated by him has sent 45 consignments over the past 3 years to various countries, containing approximately 3500 kilograms of pseudoephedrine.

Sadiq has revealed that he has earned a huge amount of money from his illicit drug trafficking operations and has invested the same in legit businesses in industries like film, construction, hospitality, etc. His financial linkages with respect to drug trafficking are under investigation to identify his sources of funds and the beneficiaries of the proceeds of drug trafficking. (ANI)

