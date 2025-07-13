Tiruvallur (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 13 (ANI): A freight train carrying diesel caught fire near Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu earlier on Sunday, prompting an emergency response from fire and railway authorities.

Fire tenders were swiftly deployed to the location to bring the flames under control.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said, and the restoration work on the affected track section is underway to resume normal train operations at the earliest.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

