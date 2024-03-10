Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 10 (ANI): A Forest fire broke out in the Madakkulam area of Madurai in Tamil Nadu, an official said.

According to the Forest official, a fire broke out at Madurai's Madakkulam Sri Kabaleeswari Amman Temple hill in the midnight hours of Saturday.

Five fire tenders and rescue departments reached the spot and doused the fire after seven hours of rigorous work, the official said.

An intense heat wave has been identified as the cause behind the forest fire, the official added.

The official further added that there were no casualties in the incident. (ANI)

