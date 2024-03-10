Mumbai, March 10: The Mumbai police recently arrested a woman for allegedly murdering her 57-year-old mentally challenged brother in the city. The shocking incident occurred on Friday, March 8, in Mumbai's Andheri area. The accused has been identified as Amarjeet Ahluwalia. A preliminary probe by the police revealed that the accused woman was fed up with taking care of her brother.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the accused killed her brother out of frustration. The deceased has been identified as Surender Ahluwalia. An officer said that the brother-sister duo resided at Manish Nagar in Andheri West. The alleged murder took place on Friday morning. Mumbai Shocker: Man Allegedly Brings 13-Year-Old Girl Playing With Her Friends to His Room in Chawl, Rapes Her; Arrested.

A police officer said that Amarjeet Ahluwalia killed her brother Surender Ahluwalia by attacking him with a knife. Later, she strangulated him to death with her dupatta. The incident came to light after neighbours informed the police who reached the spot and found Surender dead. Police suspect the accused could have killed her brother the previous night.

Cops said that the accused woman lived with her brother Surender, who was mentally retarded. She did not marry and had no family. They also said that she was taking care of her brother for several years and was allegedly fed up looking after him. After being arrested, the accused woman confessed to her crime. Mumbai Shocker: Cops Find Headless Body of 12-Year-Old Child in Decomposed State in Wadala, Police Initiates Probe.

"Surender was mentally retarded since childhood, and taking care of him was not less than any child. Sometimes he would not eat, and sometimes he would bother Amarjeet Ahluwalia a lot," a police officer from DN Nagar police station said. Meanwhile, the police seized the knife and the dupatta used in the crime. The accused has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

